Flo Milli Ends Performance After Fans Hurl Objects At Her, Gunna Shows Support

Flo Milli's star power is only continuing to grow each week. After dropping quite the enjoyable listen with Fine Ho, Stay in March, the Mobile, Alabama native is now getting incredible opportunities. One of which includes being an opening act for Georgia superstar Gunna during his new Bittersweet Tour. This North American expedition is for the "fukumean" artist's forthcoming May 10 record ONE OF WUN. It kicked off last night in Columbus, Ohio, according to HipHopDX, but it got off to a rough start. A video has been making the rounds online of a perpetrator having an object thrown while Flo Milli was performing her set.

She was caught off guard, as anyone would be, saying, "B****, who is throwing s*** at?" In the video below, it appears to show who heaved what seems to be a shoe. It was a young adult white male, which set some people off in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's post. "Something about a WHITE MAN throwing s*** at a black woman don’t sit well with me," the user said. "B**** when I f***ing catch you h*e I swear to f***ing god." Those were the final words of the "Never Lose Me" rapper before she exited stage left.

Flo Milli Is Setting A Future Standard For Her Onstage Appearances

Her tour mate, Gunna, reacted to the video on X (formerly Twitter), and showed tremendous companionship for Flo. "No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour. family ties 🤞🏾" he wrote. Hopefully, Flo and Gunna will not have to deal with anymore antics from "fans" going forward after this viral clip. Their next chance for a better show is tonight, as the Southern rappers head to the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

What are your thoughts on Flo Milli ending her performance early after the fan threw something at her onstage? Do you think she made the right call by doing and possibly setting a future standard for her performances? How do you feel about Gunna supporting her on X? What would you in that situation?

