Childish Gambino & His Politically Charged "This Is America" Video Receive Harsh Retrospective Reviews On Its Sixth Anniversary

BYAlexander Cole1363 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-RIHANNA-DIAMOND-BALL
Childish Gambino/Donald Glover attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While the song was universally beloved, it is now getting hit with harsh analysis.

Childish Gambino is an artist who has certainly been polarizing for hip-hop fans. Overall, there are some fans who believe that he is one of the best artists out. Meanwhile, there are others who call him "corny" and have always thought that to be the case. His early output is certainly questionable, but over the years, he has delivered some big hits, and that is undeniable. One of those big hits is "This Is America." The track dropped back in 2018 alongside a powerful music video that became the talk of the music world for months following its release.

On Saturday, the song celebrated its sixth anniversary. This was highlighted on Twitter, although, the reactions were anything but positive. At the time of the song's release, Donald Trump was in office, and there was a strong artistic reaction against that, understandably so. However, even progressives and liberals feel as though the criticism levied in this song are a product of its time, and don't hold up to scrutiny. This sentiment was made abundantly clear in the quote tweets of the post below. Although beware, you will see plenty of Conservatives voicing their disdain for hip-hop as a whole. A disdain that would still be there regardless of this song's existence.

Read More: Yeat Links Up With Childish Gambino, Teases "2093"

Childish Gambino "This Is America"

There was certainly some pushback to the retrospective analysis of this song. Many questioned where the hate was coming from. Others simply noted that Twitter loves to pretend it didn't like something that was popular a few years ago. This is certainly true, and if you've ever been on Twitter, you know that most people are incredibly cynical over there. Regardless, "This Is America" has already made a significant impact on popular culture, and nothing can take that away from it.

Some Believe The Song Was Simply A Product Of Its Time

Let us know what you think about the retrospective analysis of this song, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that people are being way too harsh on this song? What do you think of "This Is America" all of these years later? Does it hold up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Childish Gambino's New Album Arrives "Soon"

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - InsideMusicDrake Versus Childish Gambino, Twitter Debates2.5K
Drake Childish Gambino This Is America OverratedMusicDrake Blasts Childish Gambino's "This Is America" On Tour, Calls It "Overrated"21.3K
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New YorkMusicBeyonce & Travis Scott Collab Makes The Rounds On Twitter Leading To Questions About Her Country Music Aspirations1312
2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3MusicGunna Given "GOAT" Status After Dropping New Song "Bittersweet"2.0K