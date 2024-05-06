Childish Gambino & His Politically Charged "This Is America" Video Receive Harsh Retrospective Reviews On Its Sixth Anniversary

Childish Gambino is an artist who has certainly been polarizing for hip-hop fans. Overall, there are some fans who believe that he is one of the best artists out. Meanwhile, there are others who call him "corny" and have always thought that to be the case. His early output is certainly questionable, but over the years, he has delivered some big hits, and that is undeniable. One of those big hits is "This Is America." The track dropped back in 2018 alongside a powerful music video that became the talk of the music world for months following its release.

On Saturday, the song celebrated its sixth anniversary. This was highlighted on Twitter, although, the reactions were anything but positive. At the time of the song's release, Donald Trump was in office, and there was a strong artistic reaction against that, understandably so. However, even progressives and liberals feel as though the criticism levied in this song are a product of its time, and don't hold up to scrutiny. This sentiment was made abundantly clear in the quote tweets of the post below. Although beware, you will see plenty of Conservatives voicing their disdain for hip-hop as a whole. A disdain that would still be there regardless of this song's existence.

Childish Gambino "This Is America"

There was certainly some pushback to the retrospective analysis of this song. Many questioned where the hate was coming from. Others simply noted that Twitter loves to pretend it didn't like something that was popular a few years ago. This is certainly true, and if you've ever been on Twitter, you know that most people are incredibly cynical over there. Regardless, "This Is America" has already made a significant impact on popular culture, and nothing can take that away from it.

Some Believe The Song Was Simply A Product Of Its Time

