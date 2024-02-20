Gunna's "Bittersweet" Tour Taps Flo Milli As Opening Act

Flo Milli has been keeping us on our toes with her salacious rhymes for years now, but it hasn't been until recently that we've seen the Alabama native get her flowers. She was a force to be reckoned with throughout 2023's Hip-Hop 50 celebrations, putting her spin on classics from the likes of Kelis, Snoop Dogg, and Too Short, just to name a few. Now, following the success of her "Never Lose Me" single (and its subsequent Bryson Tiller remix), Milli is joining Gunna for a nationwide tour this spring.

The YSL artist shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday (February 20), confirming that the fashionista is opening up for him on his 16-date trek across North America. Presale seats are already available, and regular tickets will be accessible online this Friday (February 23). Milli and Gunna will start their journey on May 4th in Columbus, Ohio, before hitting up Detroit, Chicago, Denver, and Seattle, among other hotspots.

Gunna and Flo Milli Hitting the Road This Spring

Interestingly, there are currently no Canadian dates on the lineup, despite the Bittersweet Tour being branded as a North American venture. Before his final few shows, Gunna will take the stage at the Roots Picnic Festival in Philadelphia sans Milli. After that, they'll wrap things up in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11th at State Farm Arena. Keep scrolling to read the full list of upcoming concerts, and let us know if you plan to attend in the comments.

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

** Festival date – without Flo Milli

