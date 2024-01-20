Flo Milli Teases Exciting Remix With SZA For "Never Lose Me"

The world of hip-hop collaborations is about to get a sizzling upgrade! Flo Milli and SZA drop hints of an upcoming remix that's set to take the music scene by storm. Fans were treated to an exclusive sneak peek into the dynamic duo's collaboration. Flo Milli shared a series of text messages from none other than SZA herself. In a text exchange that's making waves across social media, SZA seemingly offered her vocals on Flo Milli's track "Never Lose Me." Declaring, "At ur service bookiiieeee." The revelation sent shockwaves through the fanbase. With imaginations running wild at the prospect of these two powerhouse artists joining forces on a remix that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Building up the anticipation, SZA took to her Instagram story to share Flo Milli's song. Accompanied by a snapshot from the studio where Pro Tools was wide open – a telltale sign that something magical is in the works. The image sparked a frenzy among fans who eagerly await the drop of this highly anticipated remix. Furthermore, the excitement reached its peak as fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and enthusiasm.

Flo Milli Shared Her Excitement

Furthermore, one fan expressed their appreciation for SZA's support, noting, "S/o to SZA because Beyoncé doesn't get on no R&B girls' music at all!" The sentiment underscores the significance of this collaboration and the star power that both Flo Milli and SZA bring to the table. Moreover, another fan highlighted Flo Milli's individuality in the rap game. Applauding her for forging her own path without seeking endorsement from established artists. "I love that Flo Milli is finding her own way and not looking for a piggyback from Nicki and pandering to the Barbz. This is so rare in female rap today. I love this for her!" The sentiment resonates with those who appreciate authenticity in an industry often marked by collaboration for validation.

Moreover, "Never Lose Me" has already seen one remix from Bryson Tiller. The song has been well received. As the buzz continues to build, one fan succinctly captured the collective sentiment. Declaring, "This is about to be too sexy." With such high expectations and the chemistry brewing between Flo Milli and SZA, it's safe to say that this remix is poised to set the airwaves ablaze and leave an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape. However, stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey with these two formidable talents at the helm. Moreover, let us know if you're looking forward to the collab on HNHH!

