Flo Milli Debuts New Unreleased Song And Fans Beg Her To Drop It

Earlier this year Flo Milli announced that she has a new album on the way. The project is called Fine Ho, Stay and while it doesn't currently have a release date, she's been dropping potential singles for the album all year. And she might have yet another one on the way after teasing fans with it. She made the live debut of the still unreleased track and a clip of the performance started making the rounds online prompting her fans to beg for the song to be released.

"Definitely need to drop so I can sing along whilst drinking a TALL glass of wine feeling myself in the mirror," reads one of the top comments on an Instagram post of her performance clip. Fans on Twitter returned with similar reactions. "what's with unreleased tiktok audios being so tough??? like flo milli needs to drop that song asap," and "i need that flo milli unreleased song out RIGHT NOW," two responses read. Check out the performance clip and even more fan reactions to it below.

Flo Milli Has Fans Dying For Unreleased Song

Though Flo Milli's new album doesn't have an official tracklist announced yet, she's released plenty of material that could land on the project. Most recently, she dropped her new song "BGC" last month. The hard-hitting track has already racked up nearly 1 million Spotify streams in less than a month since it first dropped.

In contrast, Milli was much more intimate on her previous single. "Chocolate Rain" dropped back in September and has similarly racked up almost 2 million streams in two months. Her biggest moment of 2023 so far came on the remix of Lah Pat's song "Rodeo." The new version of the song dropped back in February and has over 73 million streams. That puts it among her top 5 most popular songs on Spotify. Are you ready for Flo to drop the unreleased song she's been teasing? Let us know in the comment section below.

