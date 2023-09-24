Flo Milli Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Flo Milli, a name that has been making waves in the hip-hop industry, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million US Dollars as of 2023, according to FamousPeopleToday. But how did this young talent from Mobile, Alabama, rise to such prominence in such a short span of time? Let's dive into her journey.

Born Tamia Monique Carter on January 9, 2000, in Mobile, Alabama, Flo Milli's passion for music was evident from a young age. Growing up, she was influenced by her mother's favorite artists, including the likes of Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott. This early exposure to diverse musical genres played a significant role in shaping her unique sound.

Flo Milli's Rise To Stardom

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Flo Milli performs on stage during "Move" by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports)

In her middle school years, Carter began to rap, and by 2015, she had released her first solo song titled "No Hook." Her inspiration was further fueled after watching an episode of the renowned show 106 & Park on BET, which featured the iconic Nicki Minaj. This episode was a turning point for her, leading her to pen down verses that later transformed into captivating songs.

Despite facing challenges like low self-esteem during her high school years, music became her refuge. It was her medium of self-expression and a way to boost her confidence. By 2017, she was actively releasing music on platforms like Soundcloud and had also created her YouTube channel.

Breakout Singles And Recognition

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Flo Milli meets fans after performing during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

One of the most defining moments in Flo Milli's career came in October 2018 when she recorded "Beef FloMix," a reimagining of the 2015 song "Beef" by Playboi Carti and Ethereal. This track went viral, not just on Instagram but also on TikTok, securing the number 2 spot on Spotify's viral 50 in April 2019.

Following the success of "Beef FloMix," she released another hit single, "In the Party," in October 2019. This was a testament to her growing popularity, and she even performed at the prestigious Rolling Loud Los Angeles festival in December of the same year.

Major Deals And Nominations

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Flo Milli performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Flo Milli's talent didn't go unnoticed by major record labels. She inked a deal with RCA Records and '94 sounds, leading to the release of several singles like "My Attitude," "Not Friendly," and "Eat It Up." Her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, dropped in July 2020 and managed to secure the #78 spot on the Billboard 200.

Her achievements didn't stop there. She was nominated for the Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and even released her debut album, You Still Here, Ho? in July 2022.

The Secret Behind Flo Milli's Net Worth

While her talent is undeniable, Flo Milli's net worth can be attributed to various sources. Apart from album sales and touring, she has amassed over 136 million views on YouTube, translating to about $400k in revenue. Her presence on platforms like TikTok also contributes significantly to her earnings.

In conclusion, Flo Milli's journey from a young girl in Alabama to a hip-hop sensation is nothing short of inspiring. With an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023, she stands as a testament to what passion, hard work, and talent can achieve. As she continues to make her mark in the music industry, fans and critics alike eagerly await her next move.