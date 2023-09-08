Flo Milli Influences The Weather On Her “Chocolate Rain” Single: Stream

The women of rap have been consistently getting their flowers for all their hard work so far this year. One name that stands out amongst the others is 23-year-old Flo Milli. She's been doing her part to incorporate the ongoing Hip-Hop 50 celebrations into her musical releases. We've heard her freestyle over classic beats previously used by Too $hort, Kelis, and Lil Wayne this summer. Last month, Milli also confirmed that her next album is on the way.

Since then, she's turned her focus toward releasing singles that are more unique, such as "Fruit Loop" and, more recently, "Chocolate Rain." The latter single hit DSPs on Friday (September 8), and finds the Southern starlet bringing her signature, upbeat and braggadocious bars to our attention over production by Young Fyre. "Passive aggressive / I'm sexy, obsessive," the underrated rhymer's first verse begins. "That closet, impressive / She messy, possessive."

Flo Milli Delivers "Chocolate Rain" Ahead of Her Next Album

Making it known that she's proud of how far she's come since launching her career in the industry, Flo later rhymes, "I just woke up to like three hundred bookings / Girl, we ain't the same, you a rookie." Following that comes flirtatious lines like "Damn, I know he want all my goodies / Taste the Nutella when he eat the cookie, ha" that she's become so well known for.

The official release date for Fine Ho, Stay has yet to be revealed, but seeing as the "19" hitmaker announced that she'll be headed out on tour soon, it likely won't be long before we have more updates. Listen to Flo Milli's latest single, "Chocolate Rain" in the video above, and if you're feeling the song, add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Who do you hope to hear the Alabama native collaborate with on her upcoming LP? Let us know in the comments, and find more of our HNHH New Music Friday recommendations at the link below.

