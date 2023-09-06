Flo Milli Announces “Thanks For Coming Here, Ho” Tour

Flo Milli has been dropping one great single after another all year. Now, she's taking those great songs and even more that are coming soon on tour with the freshly announced "Thanks For Coming Here, Ho" tour. The 16-date North American tour takes off in mid-October and averages nearly a show a night as it runs into November. One of her frequent collaborators Maiya The Don will be coming along with her on the tour. Tickets for the shows will go on sale later this week starting Friday, September 8 with special Spotify presale for some fans.

Back in July, Flo Milli announced her new album Fine Ho, Stay. While she didn't confirm which of her new singles from this year would be included on the album, it's safe to say some of her series of bangers will make it onto the tracklist. She still hasn't announced a release date for the project but the tour could give some hint at when it will arrive. With the tour just over a month from now, the album could be planned for release any week now. Check out the tour announcement below.

Flo Milli Taking Off On Tour Later This Year

Last month, Flo Milli was asked who some of her biggest influences are during an interview. She listed Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, and MC Lyte, all of whom she classified as "icons." She cited the four as not only influencing her technical ability, but also her artistic flare.

Flo Milli has been on more than her fair share of great posse cuts this year. She teamed up with Sexyy Red and FendiDa Rapper for a "Ladies Remix" of the That Chick Angel song "One Margarita." She also released her own group cut "Anything Flows" which featured 2rare, Maiya The Don, and Kari Faux. Are you planning on seeing Flo Milli on tour, and if so which date? Let us know in the comment section below.

