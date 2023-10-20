Flo Milli Gets Bad In Her New Single “BDC”

Flo Milli is back with her first new single since last month. The track is called "BDC" which stands for Bad Girls Club as she repeats on the hook. It's a hard-hitting anthem for the bad girls out there, which is an impressive change of pace from her previous track. The accompanying music video for the song has already racked up more than 10k views in just a few hours. Last month she dropped the more reserved "Chocolate Rain" flexing her versatility from the most intense to the most intimate.

Both these songs as well as some other's Flo Milli has released this year are teasing towards a new album. While the album doesn't have a confirmed release date yet it does have a title and it follows in line with the rapper's previous work. Fine Ho, Stay was announced back in July and fans are still hoping that it comes out later this year. Flo has also had a pretty productive 2023, though it's unclear which of her singles and collaborations may appear on the new album's tracklist. Check out the music video for her new single below.

Read More: Flo Milli Refuses To Feel Insecure About Her Skin Tone

Flo Milli's Bad Girls Club

Flo Milli is also about to take off on tour. The "Thanks For Coming Here, Ho" tour begins tomorrow with a show in San Francisco. From then she'll play 15 more dates across North American in the next few weeks. The tour will make its last stop next month in Dallas with a show on November 13. Tickets for the shows are already on sale and likely going fast. She's bringing collaborator and fellow rapper Maiya The Don on tour with her. What do you think of Flo Milli's new song "BGC?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Flo Milli Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Quotable Lyrics:

V-I-P in the Bad Girls Club

Real, real bad, give a d*mn who judge

Fake a*s friends can't show no love

Look at my girl, b*tch we look good

APs and Rollys, hah

Look at our wrist

Mercedes and Bentleys

B*tch, whip it like this