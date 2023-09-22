Flo Milli Refuses To Feel Insecure About Her Skin Tone

Flo Milli has had a pretty prolific 2023. She's released a number of singles under her own name and appeared on even more as a feature. She recently joined Rolling Stone for a new interview where she discussed the new music she's released recently, what she has coming next on her new album, and a number of other topics.

One of those topics was the attempts that those online make to prey on her insecurities. She identified colorism as one of the main critiques she faces online, but it doesn't phase her. “They want me to be insecure about my skin tone, which is never going to happen,” she said. “I want people to understand everybody does not hate themselves. I think I’m a bad b*tch, and there’s nothing you could say that’s going to make me think otherwise. So please stop." She also clarified that she's over being compared to other artists. "I was also telling them to stop using my name to degrade other people. I want y’all to support me, but don’t try to bring another woman down in the process because that don’t make me feel good.” Check out the full interview below.

Flo Milli Doesn't Like Being Compared To Other Artists

September has been full of big news for Flo Milli. After announcing her new album last month, she also announced a tour in support of it a few weeks ago. Milli and Maiya The Don are taking off on a 16-date North American tour starting in October. Tickets for the entire tour are on sale now.

For those hoping to hear a new album from Flo Milli on tour, it's still unclear when exactly the project will be released. Earlier this month she dropped her newest single "Chocolate Rain." It's the first single this year that she's officially confirmed will be appearing on her new album. What do you think of Flo Milli's new interview with Rolling Stone? Let us know in the comment section below.

