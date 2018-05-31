opening act
- Pop CultureGunna's "Bittersweet" Tour Taps Flo Milli As Opening ActBesides his upcoming tour, Wunna will also perform at Philadelphia's Roots Picnic.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Brings 20 Kids On Stage To Perform "All My Life" And Gifts Them $100 In CashLil Durk is a man of the people.By Alexander Cole
- ViralChris Brown & Tyla Clowned By Fans For Picture TogetherThe amapiano singer opened for Breezy's European tour last year, but fans were a bit more critical of their appearance this time around.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAri Lennox Dons A Helmet At Her Show After Bottle-Throwing IncidentThe Washington, D.C. native exploded on a concertgoer that threw a bottle at her, so it's nice to see her rise above the situation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Show Results In FightThe Memphis rapper hadn't even hit the stage when a brawl broke out between the promoter and opening act.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearIggy Azalea Shows Off Her Curves While Opening For Pitbull After Announcing Return To MusicThe Australian starlet announced earlier this weekend that she's going to stay on the road, touring with Pitbull into the fall.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake & Tory Lanez Announce Opening Act For "Assassination Vacation" TourBaka Not Nice will be joining Drake & Tory Lanez in the United Kingdom.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Taps Normani As "Sweetener" Tour OpenerNormani is giving Ariana Grande fans a reason to show up early.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Announces "Unusual Suspects" Tour With DJ Carnage & SmokepurppGucci Mane shared the promo poster for "Unusual Suspects" filled with all the tour stops and dates.By Devin Ch
- MusicSantigold Says Lauryn Hill Yanked Her From Tour Without Giving Proper NoticeLauryn Hill reportedly snubbed both Nas and Santigold as openers for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour."By Devin Ch
- MusicTierra Whack Speaks On Backstage Encounter With Her "Idol" Lauryn HillThe rising star was the opening act for the industry veteran in Philly.By Zaynab
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Joining Jay-Z & Beyonce For The "On The Run 2" TourThis will be DJ Khaled's second time opening for Beyonce.By Aron A.