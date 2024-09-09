Eminem Slated To Kick Off The 2024 VMAs

Em also has a chance to make history at the show.

Whether you agree with it or not, Eminem has been having quite the 2024. At 51 years young, the Detroit icon put out his eagerly awaited The Death of Slim Shady back in July and it did serious numbers. It moved around 287,000 units and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200. Sure, it may have been an inconsistent record, but to be able to do that at this point in his storied career is nothing to sneeze at. Elsewhere, Marshall Mathers became just the second rapper ever to eclipse 50 billion streams. So, yes Eminem has been shattering the mold in multiple ways this year and pretty soon. But he'll even have another opportunity to do so on Wednesday, September 11.

According to Billboard, he is up for eight nominations at the 2024 VMAs, and six of them are thanks to "Houdini". They are: "video of the year, best hip-hop, best direction, best editing, best visual effects, and song of the summer". Then, the other two categories are "artist of the year, and VMAs most iconic performance". The latter is due to his outing in his debut year of 1999 when Eminem hit the stage to play "Guilty Conscience” and “My Name Is". If he wins just one of them, he will then possess the most wins by any male artist at the show.

Read More: Rihanna Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar After Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Eminem Hasn't Opened Up The VMAs Since 2010

He already commands the most hardware for any MC, but that will be another impressive feat for sure. In addition to the potential of taking home a lot of awards, Eminem will also be performing once again. However, he's doing something he hasn't done in nearly a decade and a half. He will be tasked with opening up the VMAs right for the first time since 2010 when he rapped "Not Afraid" and "Love The Way You Lie" alongside Rihanna. The Death of Slim Shady will be getting its inaugural run on TV, too, so that should be something to look out for as well.