Chris Brown & Tyla Clowned By Fans For Picture Together

Chris Brown recently hit up Tyla's birthday party on Tuesday night (January 30), and fans may remember the two's musical ties. Moreover, she opened up for his Under The Influence tour in Europe last year, and their sets' blends of pop, R&B, amapiano, Afrobeat, and so much more results in a lot of chemistry. But based on a particular snap from the "Water" singer's b-day bash, fans think that chemistry is not exactly photogenic. "They both look a mess here," one fan commented under a post featuring the picture on Twitter, with another adding, "See this is why nobody likes y'all bc the hell would you post him looking like that."

Of course, this is all just mean jokes and assumptions online, because the camera is a sneaky backstabber sometimes. Many other videos and photos of the event show Chris Brown and Tyla in a more flattering light, if you thought the first one was unflattering to begin with. Regardless, it's an irrelevant conversation to have about two superstars, especially ones whose visual presentations are key to their appeal and success. The South African rising star has a new project on the way, and we're sure that she will treat her visuals with care, so why are we pressed about the random picture that someone else took?

Chris Brown & Tyla Link Up At Her Birthday Party

That aside, there's been a lot to discuss in the headlines recently when it comes to Chris Brown, as is unfortunately the case given his often controversial takes or ever-present history of abuse. No matter what you think of that, it's at least heartening to see that the recent discussion revolves around something as simple as a rap beef. He and Quavo have been at odds for a while now, and a recent run-in at Paris Fashion Week confirmed that it's ongoing. Hopefully they can patch things up eventually, but to be honest, it doesn't seem that serious to begin with.

Fans React

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old artist will likely continue to enjoy her rapid success, including a follow-back from Drake. She knew this would come eventually, and to see this manifestation is always satisfying for a young creative. Let's just hope that fans don't make such a fuss about a pic amid their more relevant exploits. For more news and the latest updates on Chris Brown and Tyla, log back into HNHH.

