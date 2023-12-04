Tyla Had A Feeling Drake Was Going To Follow Her Back On Social Media: "He's Gonna Come"

Tyla has been rising through the ranks (and the charts) at a rapid rate over the past few months. It is due to her incredible singing talent that she displayed on her breakout hit single, "Water." The song dropped back on July 28 and has continued to pile up the streams. It currently sits at over 217 million. Because of this Tyla's hot summer-ready jam is now at the highest it has ever been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, right at the tenth spot.

Additionally, the South African pop artist recently put out some remixes to the song to add some unique flavor. Travis Scott and EDM megstar producer, Marshmello, each have their versions. "Water" and its remix with the Houston rapper are going to be a part of her debut self-titled album. Apple Music says the LP will be out on March 1, 2024. Tyla gave some fans more to chew on sonically with promotional tracks "On and On," "Butterflies," and "Truth or Dare."

Tyla May Have Some Stuff On The Way With Drake?!

At some point, Tyla was going to receive some co-signs from other popular artists. One of them was Drake. In a recent interview with Big Boy, the 21-year-old phenom was waiting for a follow back from the Canadian icon. "Definitely Drake because I was lowkey waiting for him. Because I knew he's gonna come, he's gonna come." Sure enough, he did accept the request on Instagram. The comments underneath the post are making the running the joke that whenever a new female artist begins to pop off, he keeps tabs on them for about a year and then unfollows them. One person says, "She knows that Drake follows every new girlie that takes off in the business just like we know! 🤣😂" Another goes, "He bouta unfollow her when he sees this w his sassy self."

Tyla also hinted at some material coming with him, but she said, 'I'm silenced." What are your initial thoughts on these comments by Tyla? Why do you think she was waiting for Drake's follow the most? Could you see these two working on music together? Do you think the jokes being made in the comments are accurate? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Tyla and Drake. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

