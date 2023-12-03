Derek Chauvin's Prison Stabber Was A Mexican Mafia Leader Turned FBI Informant

Earlier this month, it was reported that ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who's convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed in prison. The incident took place at Tucson's Federal Correctional Institution on November 24. He was hospitalized following the attack, and later reported to be in stable condition.

Soon after, it was revealed that his fellow inmate John Turscak stabbed him 22 times in the prison's law library with a makeshift knife. He was charged with attempted murder. According to authorities, Turscak claimed he would have killed Chauvin had correctional officers not intervened. He also allegedly told officials that he had been planning the attack for around a month, intentionally choosing Black Friday to carry out the crime. Apparently, he chose the date as a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Black Hand symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia.

Derek Chauvin Stabbed 22 Times

Now, a new report by VladTV has uncovered even more about Turscak and his past. According to the outlet, he was serving 30 years on racketeering and murder conspiracy charges. He had only two years to go when he decided to carry out his attack on Chauvin. Before his incarceration, he was a high-ranking member of the Mexican Mafia who went by the name "Stranger." In the late 90s, he signed an agreement with the FBI to provide them with intel in exchange for money. As part of the deal, he agreed to stop "any unlawful activities except insofar as the FBI determines that such participation is necessary to this investigation."

They later learned that he continued his illegal activities, however, and eventually charged him in an alleged murder plot. "Turscak harbored obvious animosity toward the government due to the government's decision to prosecute him for the unauthorized criminal conduct he engaged in while an FBI informant," a filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Dugdale reads. What do you think of the new information surfacing about Derek Chauvin's prison attacker? Are you surprised by his history? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

