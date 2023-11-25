Derek Chauvin In Stable State After Jail Stabbing: Report

Minnesota's Attorney General condemned acts of violence against incarcerated individuals, regardless of their crimes.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who is incarcerated for the murder of George Floyd, was recently stabbed in federal prison in Arizona on Friday (November 24). This news shocked many, as he supposedly remained in protective custody, but it nonetheless opened up the floodgates of discussion. Moreover, following about a day of debate, the Minnesota Attorney General's office provided an update on the situation on Saturday (November 25). It relayed that they are aware of the assault and that Chauvin is in stable condition. Still, very little details emerged alongside this story, and we don't know as of writing this article what the nature of this incident consisted of.

Furthermore, A.G. Keith Ellison provided a statement to CNN about the stabbing. "I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence," he expressed. "He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence." The former cop recently lost his chance at another appeal in the George Floyd case to change his sentence, which is the only context that we have regarding this attack.

Still, despite conspiracy theories flying around over this, there is still a lot of healing and processing to do when it comes to this case and the issues of Black U.S. citizens as a whole. Back in May, George Floyd's sister LaTonya explained what her emotional state was regarding Derek Chauvin. "America might think I'm cr*zy for saying this, but I have to get this off my chest," she said to FOX 26. "At this point, three years down the line, I do forgive Derek Chauvin for what he did. It's not okay that he did it, okay? But I have to forgive him in order to move forth with my life. I've been running around in circles, he'll tell you, I have been going through a whole lot. If that higher power don't forgive us, we're nothing, we're lost, we're out of there.

"I can't keep living my life with this anger that's going to form to hate, such as he had," she went on. "It's going to lead to me doing something like that because I'm mad, I'm angry. I can't live with that in me. So I pray for him and I pray that he finds peace within himself. I pray that next time he kneel down, he's kneeling down to help someone up and not hold them down. God has a plan for everybody. I pray for Derek and I do forgive you. If you are listening, may the peace of God be with you man." This process doesn't excuse his evil, but it provides a path forward for those looking to recover and heal from it. For more big updates on Derek Chauvin, keep checking in with HNHH.

