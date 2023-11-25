Derek Chauvin Has Reportedly Been Stabbed In Prison

In a shocking turn of events, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has reportedly been stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona, leaving him seriously injured. This incident unfolded at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. The prison is a medium-security prison notorious for security lapses and understaffing. According to a source close to the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The attack occurred on Friday (Nov. 24th) at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time. The Bureau of Prisons verified that an incarcerated individual was assaulted at FCI Tucson and stated that responding staff swiftly contained the incident. Life-saving measures were administered before the unnamed inmate was transported to a hospital for extensive treatment and evaluation. The identity of the assailant remains undisclosed, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be officially confirmed. As news of the incident broke, it reignited discussions about the safety and security measures within federal correctional facilities. However, particularly at a time when high-profile inmates such as Chauvin are in custody.

Read More: Thomas Lane Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Aiding George Floyd’s Killing

Derek Chauvin Is In Custody For Convicted Murder Of George Floyd

TOPSHOT - People gather at the unveiling of artist Kenny Altidor's memorial portrait of George Floyd - who died 25 May in Minneapolis with police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Painted on a storefront sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The stabbing incident adds a new layer to Chauvin's legal saga, as he serves his sentence for the high-profile murder of George Floyd. Moreover, while incarcerated, Chauvin now faces not only the consequences of his conviction but also the harsh reality of the prison environment. Social media reacted to the incident with mixed comments. "When you do wrong, wrong will find it's way back to you I fear." "Nah I gotta call the other prisoner and ask him why he ain’t finish the job now???" another question. "Wish this was yesterday so I could say this is what I'm thankful for," another person said.

As developments in this alarming incident continue to unfold, questions arise about the effectiveness of security protocols within the prison system. And the challenges faced by those responsible for maintaining order. However, Chauvin's stabbing serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and dangers associated with incarceration. Even for those who were once on the other side of the law. Stay tuned on HNHH for more stories!

Read More: Derek Chauvin Given 21 Years In Prison In George Floyd Civil Rights Case

[Via]