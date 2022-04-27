Derek Chauvin
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Heads Back To Prison Following Brutal StabbingDerek Chauvin had been stabbed 22 times.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Prison Stabber Was A Mexican Mafia Leader Turned FBI InformantJohn Turscak was serving a 30-year sentence, and had only two years left when he stabbed Chauvin 22 times.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Prison Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Him 22 TimesReportedly, inmate John Turscak told correctional officers that he would have killed Chauvin if they hadn't intervened.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Family Stunned By Stabbing, Still Seeking AnswersDerek Chauvin's family is confused.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDerek Chauvin's Mom Learned Of Son's Stabbing From The News, Not Prison OfficialsCarolyn Pawlenty blasted the former cop's current prison for an information leak.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDerek Chauvin In Stable State After Jail Stabbing: ReportMinnesota's Attorney General condemned acts of violence against incarcerated individuals, regardless of their crimes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin Loses Appeal Chance In George Floyd MurderThe Supreme Court isn't interested in hearing an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Sister LaTonya Says She Forgives His Killer Derek Chauvin"I pray that next time he kneel down, he's kneeling down to help someone up and not hold them down," she expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Cousin Tells Kanye West To "Just Stop" Talking About ThemAfter he lashed out at the mother of Floyd's daughter, Floyd's cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Given 21 Years In Prison In George Floyd Civil Rights CaseDerek Chauvin had previously pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsA Judge Has Accepted Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal AgreementA federal judge has accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal. He will be sentenced to 20 to 25 years and the sentence will run concurrently with his state-level sentence. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Files Appeal For Murder Conviction In George Floyd KillingDerek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction for the killing of George Floyd.By Cole Blake