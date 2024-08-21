George Floyd's Death: Ex-Minneapolis Cop Convicted In The Killing Gets Out Of Prison

Thomas Lane is the first of the four officers to finish their prison sentence.

Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers convicted in the 2020 killing of George Floyd, has finished his prison sentence. He had been serving a 36-month sentence at the Englewood prison in Colorado for violating Floyd’s civil rights as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. At the time of the incident, it was Lane's fourth day on the job as he held down Floyd’s legs during the arrest. Derek Chauvin was the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck and back.

“The tragic death of George Floyd makes clear the fatal consequences that can result from a police officer’s failure to intervene to protect people in their custody,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Had this defendant and other officers on the scene with Derek Chauvin taken simple steps, George Floyd would be alive today. This sentence should send a message that protecting people in custody is the affirmative duty and obligation of every law enforcement officer, regardless of one’s rank or seniority.”

Protesters march in downtown Brooklyn over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer on June 05, 2020 in New York City. The white police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and the three other officers who participated in the arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Floyd's death, the most recent in a series of deaths of African Americans at the hands of police, has set off days and nights of protests across the country.

Randilee Giamusso, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, further noted to CNN that Lane "has a two-year term of supervision imposed through the District of Minnesota." Chauvin, on the other hand, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter on the state level. For those charges, he is serving 22 and a half years in prison. Concurrently, he is serving another 21 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights on a federal level.

The other two officers involved in the killing, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are both still behind bars for violating Floyd’s civil rights as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Be on the lookout for further updates on the killing of George Floyd on HotNewHipHop.