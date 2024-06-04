Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump To George Floyd In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Many fans are failing to see the connection she makes.

There's been a blitz of political news recently as the 2024 American election approaches. Both candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been subject to a variety of scandals, though Trump is dealing with much more. He recently became the first former president in American history to be formerly charged with a crime when he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week. How the conviction will affect the upcoming election remains to be seen. But fans of the former president have come out against the verdict, claiming he is specifically being target for his political leanings.

Consequently, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been one of the loudest voices in defense of the former president. Earlier today, she took to Twitter to respond to fan claims that she worships Trump. Ironically, she posted it in between a series of tweets calling for Dr. Fauci to be arrested for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I’m tired of Democrat antics claiming Republicans worship Donald Trump. I worship God! Democrats are still worshiping Convicted Felon George Floyd," her bizarre tweet reads. As far as those online can tell nobody brought up Floyd before Greene made those comments, making her post even stranger. Check out the post she made and the video she shared alongside it below.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies Worshipping Donald Trump

In the comments of an Instagram post recapping Greene's bizarre day on Twitter, fans refute her claims. "Worship him, or bring awareness to how he was murdered in the street to bring about change? Ma’am, resign. Please" one comment reads. "This woman’s head needs to be medically examined because" another agrees. Many fans struggle to find any connection between the discussion she was having and George Floyd.

What do you think of Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing Donald Trump to George Floyd for seemingly no reason? Do you believe her when she denies that she worships former president Donald Trump? Let us know in the comment section below.