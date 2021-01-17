Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Pop CultureMilo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Used MTG's Credit Card To Buy Ye 2024 WebsiteThe report suggests serious legal issues of false campaign filings, corruption, and theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Victorious After Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes "Still D.R.E." VideoThe QAnon, far-right politician replied to Dre after he said she didn't have permission to use his classic hit in a video.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using "Still D.R.E."Dr. Dre isn't happy with Marjorie Taylor Greene using his song, "Still D.R.E."By Cole Blake
- TechTwitter Permanently Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneTwitter has banned Marjorie Taylor Greene for good.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene Says She Doesn't Believe In Evolution: "I Believe In God"Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn't believe in evolution because she believes in God.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTwitter Suspends QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Telling Supporters To "Mobilize"Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Congresswoman known for supporting QAnon, was suspended from Twitter, Sunday.By Cole Blake