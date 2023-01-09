Dr. Dre called out congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in a statement provided to TMZ on Monday morning. The legendary producer is upset about her use of his song, “Still D.R.E.,” in a promotional video.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the artist told TMZ after its release.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Rapper Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

In the clip, Greene walks in slow motion throughout the halls of Congress. It further shows shots taken on the House floor of Greene appearing to text with “DT,” referring to Donald Trump. It ends with news coverage of Greene taking a selfie with newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

“It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming,” Greene captioned the video.

Much of the response to the video was negative.

One user wrote: “My money’s on Dr. Dre’s lawyers stopping you from infringing on his copyright.”

“This is the lamest ad I’ve seen in my lifetime,” another user posted.

“Still D.R.E.” released as the lead single from Dre’s multi-platinum second studio album, 2001. It originally peaked at number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 but reentered the chart in 2022, around the time of Dre’s Super Bowl halftime appearance. Then, it reached as high as number 23.

Dre is far from the first artist to voice their frustration with politicians using their music in recent years. Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., and more all complained about Donald Trump using their music for his presidential campaigns over the years.

Check out Marjorie Taylor Greene’s video featuring “Still D.R.E.” below.

It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/NoCNg3ujAT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2023

[Via]