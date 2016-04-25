still dre
- MusicDaz Dillinger Alleges JAY-Z Owes Him Money Over Dr. Dre‘s “Still D.R.E.”Daz Dillinger says that JAY-Z owes him money for copying his lyrics.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Dre Takes Legal Action Against Marjorie Taylor Greene Over "Still D.R.E." UseDr. Dre's legal team has sent a letter demanding Marjorie Taylor Greene no longer use his music.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using "Still D.R.E."Dr. Dre isn't happy with Marjorie Taylor Greene using his song, "Still D.R.E."By Cole Blake
- Hip-Hop HistoryEminem Forgot About Near-Nude Cameo In "Still D.R.E" Music VideoEminem is left confused after Snoop Dogg reminds him that he was "running on the beach with no clothes on" in the "Still D.R.E." music video. By Aron A.
- Music"Still D.R.E." Music Video Hits 1 Billion ViewsOne week after they performed it for the world, Dr. Dre and Snoop's song reached a huge milestone.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicDr. Dre x Dr. Seuss Raps Go ViralA Wisconsin artist went viral on the Internet for rapping Dr. Seuss rhymes over Dr. Dre beats.By Lynn S.
- NewsWiz Khalifa Celebrates 4/20 By Dropping Dr. Dre Remix "Still Wiz"Wiz Khalifa releases his take on Dr. Dre's classic record "Still D.R.E." as part of his new project "The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Jams A Dr. Dre ClassicDespite his issues with the Shady/Aftermath camp, Machine Gun Kelly pays homage to Dr. Dre with his latest "Lockdown Session." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWiz Khalifa Receives Dr. Dre's Blessing To Drop "Still D.R.E"-Sampled BangerNew music from Wiz Khalifa on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Explodes Over Dr. Dre "Still D.R.E" BeatWe're gonna need the full version of this ASAP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKXNG Crooked Delivers New Heat On "Live 4 It"KXNG Crooked drops off his latest freestyle.By Aron A.
- MusicScott Storch Reflects On Auditioning For The Roots, Working With Dr. Dre & MoreScott Storch reflects on his legendary career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre Joins Anderson .Paak On Stage To Perform "Still D.R.E." In LondonDr. Dre came through for Anderson .Paak for a rendition of Dre's classic hit.By Aron A.
- NewsMeek Mill, Snoop Dogg & YG Unite For "That's My N***a"If you've been looking for a trap version of "Still Dre," you're in luck.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStill 2018R-Mean drops "Still 2018," some "Mean Mondays" heat over "Still Dre" instrumental. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWatch Scott Storch Run Through His Classic Hits On Piano & Prepare To Get NostalgicScott Storch shows off his mastery of the piano by running through his greatest hits from the early '00s. By Angus Walker
- NewsKendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Perform At Anderson .Paak's Coachella SetWatch Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre perform "Backstreet Freestyle," & "Still D.R.E.," and other classics at Anderson .Paak's Coachella set.By Danny Schwartz