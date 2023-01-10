Dr. Dre is taking legal action against Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The congresswoman used Dre’s iconic song, “Still D.R.E.,” during a promotional video posted on Monday.

Dre initially voiced his displeasure with Greene’s use of the song in a statement provided to TMZ.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told the outlet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Andre Young aka Dr. Dre attends dedication ceremony at USC Iovine and Young Hall on October 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Afterward, Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, fired off a letter demanding Greene cease and desist from using his client’s music.

The letter calls out Greene for not having “a passing familiarity with the laws of our country.”

It continues: “It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

The letter concludes by demanding that Greene comply and respond by January 11, 2023, at 5:00 pm EST.

Twitter has since blocked Greene’s post due to a copyright strike.

A spokesperson for Greene responded to Dre’s letter in a statement on Monday. They said: “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

Numerous other artists have made headlines for voicing their displeasure with their music being used by politicians in recent years. Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., and more all complained about Donald Trump using their music for his presidential campaigns.

Check out Dr. Dre’s letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene below.

The letter from @drdre attorney to @RepMTG is absolute fire. "One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country." pic.twitter.com/FyyfkUMbG2 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 9, 2023

[Via]