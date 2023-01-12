Dr. Dre Victorious After Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes “Still D.R.E.” Video
The QAnon, far-right politician replied to Dre after he said she didn’t have permission to use his classic hit in a video.
After coming down swiftly on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Dre reigns victorious. The Rap icon wasn’t happy when he learned that far-right conservative Greene used his classic track “Still D.R.E.” Greene is a controversial political figure in the U.S. from Georgia who has often perpetuated unsubstantiated QAnon conspiracy theories. She has also spoken at white nationalist rallies, further cementing her political infamy.
Recently, Greene found her name being mentioned among Hip Hop circles. She emerged on social media in a promotional video with Dre’s 2001 hit. Quickly, the Aftermath mogul’s team fired off a cease and desist letter.
“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre said in a statement. He also called out Greene for not following the proper legal avenues to license music.
“It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on,” the statement continued.
“We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”
It seems Greene and her team got the message because they sent a reply, and the video has been removed from social media.
“On behalf of Congresswoman Greene, please be advised that no further use of Mr. Young’s copyright will be made by a political committee or via social media outlet she controls.”