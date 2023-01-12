After coming down swiftly on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Dre reigns victorious. The Rap icon wasn’t happy when he learned that far-right conservative Greene used his classic track “Still D.R.E.” Greene is a controversial political figure in the U.S. from Georgia who has often perpetuated unsubstantiated QAnon conspiracy theories. She has also spoken at white nationalist rallies, further cementing her political infamy.

Recently, Greene found her name being mentioned among Hip Hop circles. She emerged on social media in a promotional video with Dre’s 2001 hit. Quickly, the Aftermath mogul’s team fired off a cease and desist letter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of twitter for using a Dr. Dre song in a promo video without authorization. Dre said there was no effort to get his permission and stated “I don’t license my songs to politicians. Certainly not any as hateful or divisive as this one.” pic.twitter.com/OwmsPfuqhv — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 9, 2023

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre said in a statement. He also called out Greene for not following the proper legal avenues to license music.

“It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on,” the statement continued.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, holds up a “Stop the Steal” mask while speaking with fellow first-term Republican members of Congress on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2021. – Donald Trump and Joe Biden head to Georgia on Monday to rally their party faithful ahead of twin runoffs that will decide who controls the US Senate, one day after the release of a bombshell recording of the outgoing president that rocked Washington.If Democratic challengers defeat the Republican incumbents in both races Tuesday, the split in the upper chamber of Congress will be 50-50, meaning incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

It seems Greene and her team got the message because they sent a reply, and the video has been removed from social media.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission.



His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

“On behalf of Congresswoman Greene, please be advised that no further use of Mr. Young’s copyright will be made by a political committee or via social media outlet she controls.”

