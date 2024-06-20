Dr. Dre Lit Up "The Pop Out" Alongside Kendrick Lamar With His Snoop Dogg-Assisted Classic, "Still D.R.E.": Stream

One of the most memorable moments of Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" was when Dr. Dre treated the crowd to an all-time anthem.

Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth in Los Angeles held many great moments for the current generation of rap fans, but also plenty of love to the forefathers of the West Coast. Moreover, Dr. Dre popped out to perform his classic Snoop Dogg collab "Still D.R.E.," and it reinvigorated love for an overplayed hit. Well, the Cali legend certainly proved us wrong, and we're sure plenty of people have been bumping this classic piano line and crisp percussive pattern today in wake of the show.

In addition, Dr. Dre also graced us to "California Love" by him and Tupac Shakur, and even introduced "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, leading to an absolutely electric moment. But this doesn't mean that his guest appearance went without scrutiny. Many folks lamented that K.Dot chose to platform a known woman abuser, regardless of the impact of "Still D.R.E." or that of its artist as a whole. While Dre has a complicated legacy to reckon with and be accountable for, one can't deny that his blueprint for G-funk and West Coast hip-hop alongside Snoop Dogg and others is worthy of recognition and praise in tandem with the conversation around his personal actions.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg also have another album on the way, so it looks like the West Coast will stay up. Revisit the music video for their anthem "Still D.R.E." below, take a look at some standout bars down there too, and let us know what you think of this throwback in the comments section. For more hot hip-hop drops and retrospectives, come back to HNHH.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg's "Still D.R.E.": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
Wake up in the A.M., compose a beat,
I bring the fire until you're soaking in your seat,
It's not a fluke, it's been tried, I'm the truth,
Since "Turn Out the Lights" from the World Class Wreckin Cru

