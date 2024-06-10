Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Allegedly Releasing "Missionary" Sooner Than You May Think

Tha Dogg Pound let the cat out of the bag in a recent chat with "Drink Champs".

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have been the closest pals for decades on decades. The iconic pairing has released some of the best music in hip-hop, but also from the West Coast. Arguably their greatest accomplishment together was dropping Doggystyle, which is now over 30 years old. It featured some of the G-funk/gangsta/West Coast tracks of that decade, and even to this day. Soon, --actually very soon-- Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will further cement their chemistry and legacies when they release Missionary in July.

That is what Tha Dogg Pound told the good people over at Drink Champs in a recent interview. According to HipHopDX, Kurupt and Daz Dillinger let that information slip at the 14:33 mark of the video. "Dogg sacrificed ’cause he got an album dropping in July. This album with Dr. Dre dropping in July," said Kurupt. Daz also added, "He got an album coming out next month with Dr. Dre".

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Have Been Working On "Missionary" For A Bit

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have had Missionary in the works for quite some time now, so this latest update is massive. Uncle Snoop dropped the bombshell that this was happening nearly two years ago in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. During the October 2022 conversation, the multi-talent said, "I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this: me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months... It’ll be done in November. It’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary". He also mentioned that it was going to drop that November, but obviously we are still waiting. So, we will see if Tha Dogg Pound are telling the truth in due time.