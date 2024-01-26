Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reach Final Stages Of New Album "Missionary"

Back in 2022, Snoop Dogg confirmed that he had a new album with Dr. Dre on the way, Missionary. The project will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Snoop's 1993 debut, Doggystyle. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release ever since, and fortunately, it looks like they shouldn't have to wait too much longer.

During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Snoop provided viewers with an update on the project. According to him, he and Dr. Dre have reached the final stages. “I’m in the lab with Dr. Dre right now. That’s Death Row/Aftermath. We finishing that up right now, tidying up the pieces to that. He’s a perfectionist,” he explained.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are "Tidying Up" Missionary

He went on, revealing how the album came to be in the first place. “The n***a called me one day about two years ago. He was like, ‘N***a, come over, let me do a couple of songs with you,’" he recalled. “I go over there and he like, ‘N***a, let me do your album.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go!’ We go in, knock out a couple of songs. He hit me back: ‘I need two more days.’ I got that call probably about 85 times. This n***a need two more days all the time."

“But when you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg," he added. "There’s some growth to him. It’s the way he selects his bars, it’s the way he uses his voice. [Dr. Dre] uses me like a f*cking robot and I love it because I love to be produced. I love to be challenged.” What do you think of Snoop Dogg revealing that he and Dr. Dre are "finishing up" their upcoming album, Missionary? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

