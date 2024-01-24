Cori Broadus Stroke Update: Snoop Dogg Says Daughter Is "Doing A Little Bit Better"

Being a nepo baby is one of the most coveted positions one can have on Earth. Still, that doesn't mean life for the children of Hollywood's biggest stars is always glitz and glamour. 24-year-old Cori Broadus reminded us of this not long into 2024, when she shared with her Instagram followers that a "severe stroke" had caused her life to take a major turn. Thankfully, the young woman is receiving great medical care and even offered a promising update earlier this week.

"They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow," Broadus wrote on her Instagram Story, promising more in-depth updates once she's back at home. In the meantime, her father, Snoop Dogg, is speaking out on her behalf. "[She's] doing a little bit better," the "B**ch Please" hitmaker told People in an interview. The outlet asked if his daughter's health scare has put things into perspective for him. "Yeah, yeah. Something like that," the Broaadus patriarch agreed.

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus Share a Beautiful Bond

We're awaiting more updates from Cori when she feels ready to share her story. Social media sleuths have already resurfaced video clips of the vocalist detailing her decision to stop taking her medication for Lupus, which has been known to cause other adverse symptoms in many users. "I just want to thank every single person that has sent me flowers… Thank you so, so much. I really, really appreciate all the love and support, it’s been keeping me going in here, like for real," Broadus thanked her fans in another heartfelt post.

As he turns his focus inward to focus on healing his family and himself at this time, Snoop Dogg's listeners are sending them nothing but the best. Thankfully, his upcoming feature on Benny The Butcher's Everybody Can't Go album will hold them over until the West Coast icon has time to hit the studio again. Check out the full tracklist at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

