Snoop Dogg Reacts To Viral Lookalike On Plane

One Snoop Dogg fan was recently blown away when she thought she spotted him on a flight. Unfortunately, it turns out that he was just a normal man who slightly resembles the rapper. In a viral clip, the excited flight attendant is seen posing for a photo with the man regardless, wearing a big smile as she meets who she believed was Snoop. She wasn't alone, either, as various other passengers also took photos with the man.

The lookalike's cousin posted the hilarious clip on social media, noting how he was egging the passengers on. "Maaannnn these ppl taking pics with my cuzin because they said he looked like Snoop Dogg," they wrote. "Y'all know I was instigating the sh*t [laughing emojis]." The flight attendant appears to have shared the photo on her own page too, still completely convinced the man was Snoop.

Snoop Dogg Laughs At Viral Clip

"I had Snoop Dogg on my flight into Fort Lauderdale today," she captioned the photo. "He is the sweetest." The real Snoop eventually saw the clip, reposting it on Instagram alongside laughing and shrug emojis. His fans are chiming in on the amusing clip in his comments section, dubbing the duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart "from Temu." Others also think that Snoop should seek out the flight attendant for a real meetup, as she appeared to be over the moon to see him. It's unclear whether or not Snoop is interested.

This isn't the only Snoop doppelganger fans have spotted as of late either. Last month, the artist shared a clip of a blunt that was made to look like him, which he obviously smoked. What do you think of a Snoop Dogg lookalike posing with his fans on a flight? What about his reaction to the clip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

