Snoop Dogg Reveals OnlyFans Approached Him To Do Full Frontal Nudity, Explains Why He Said "No"

Snoop Dogg had one specific hang up about the whole thing.

BYAlexander Cole
Snoop Dogg is one of the biggest names and faces in the hip-hop world. Overall, he has been doing his thing since the 90s and has given us some amazing songs and albums. Having said all of that, it should be no surprise that he is constantly being approached by big brands. After all, he is an extremely marketable person. Although this doesn't always result in sales for a given product, he is still someone who will elicit a reaction. Needless to say, it must be tiring to get so many pitches all of the time.

Recently, Snoop was on Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake show which airs on Instagram Live. During this conversation, the topic of OnlyFans was discussed at length. Of course, numerous people have made a lot of money on the platform. As Snoop explains, someone from the platform said he could make upwards of $100 million if he posted full-frontal nudity. That is a whole lot of money, although Snoop was quick to turn it down. As he explains, it simply wouldn't have gone over well with his wife.

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out

“They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there,” Snoop began. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’ I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife, n***a. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.'” At the end of the day, he probably made the right decision. Sure, the money would have been good, but the backlash would have been immense.

With or without Snoop, there is no doubt that OnlyFans will continue to do its thing. Let us know your feelings towards the platform, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming work.

