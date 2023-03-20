lookalike
- ViralMethod Man Joins Viral TikTok Lookalike For Hilarious SkitYou might recognize this social media star for his secret methods and recipes, but there's only one Man with the Method in hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reacts To Viral Lookalike On PlaneFans are calling for the real Snoop to link up with the excited flight attendant.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHilarious In-Flight Mix-Up, Passengers Pose With Snoop Dogg LookalikeThis in-flight mix-up injected an unexpected dose of entertainment.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSnoop Dogg Mind-Blown By Joint Made To Look Like Him, He Smokes & Enjoys ItWe can't imagine how one would roll a joint to look just like Tha Doggfather, but the skills required definitely paid off with his praise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWill Smith Vibes With Jada Pinkett Lookalike At Art Basel MiamiThe two popped out for the festivities just as the actor's wife admitted that his infamous Oscars slap saved their marriage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice's Doppelganger Blows Up On TikTokA new Ice Spice lookalike is going viral.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Interviews Kim Jong Un LookalikeDid anyone really believe this was going to be legit?By Ben Mock
- MusicG Herbo Is Fed Up With His DoppelgangerG Herbo says he's blocking anyone who sends him clips of his lookalike.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKarrueche Tran Says Fans Mistook Her For Either Jhene Aiko Or Coi Leray"Thank you so much... I love your music!" a fan told the actress.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Meets Taylor Swift Lookalike And Immediately Makes A JokeDrake had some fun on social media.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Doppelgänger Perkio Debuts New LookApparently the Smurk lookalike doesn't look much like The Voice anymore.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWho's The Kim Kardashian Lookalike On Drake Single Cover Art? We Now KnowDrizzy got fans speculating on his beef with Kanye West after many thought the woman on the "Search & Rescue" cover art was the reality star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGloRilla's Grandma Says She Looks Rihanna: ListenThe "F.N.F." hitmaker has long-asserted that she bares a resemblance to the Bad Gal.By Hayley Hynes