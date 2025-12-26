King Harris Responds To Blueface Saying He Looks Like His Girlfriend

Blueface is still dealing with a lot of romantic drama, but this time around, it actually doesn't have anything to do with his partners themselves. Rather, he thinks that one of his girlfriends, Nevaeh Akira, looks just like T.I.'s son, King Harris.

"King Harris you look like my b***h bro get over it [crying-laughing emoji]," the California rapper wrote on Twitter, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "There's nothing manly about you lil bro please don't make it weird." He and Nevaeh doubled down in a livestream clip caught by Livebitez on IG.

"Y'all keep saying my b***h looks like King Harris, right?" Blue said with Akira right next to him. "Baby, you kind of do a little bit. Just a little bit, though. Like a better version... Baby, you look like him a little bit." Nevaeh laughed and teased him, seemingly taking it all in stride.

"I'm lost for words right now," Harris responded in a social media video. "I just seen a video. And I don't know how to feel. I just seen a video where Blueface said his girl looks like me. First of all, I don't look like no female ever. Second of all, why the hell would you say that, brother? Now I'm under the impression that you think your girl looks like me. I don't like that s**t."

Blueface's New Girlfriend

"But real s**t, as a player, though, why would you say your girl looks like another man?" King Harris said in some more videos. "That's weird, bro. I get the joke, but I would've never said no s**t like that. I seen the comments section, like, 'I know King tight.' I'm less mad, more like weirded out. Why would you say your girl resembles a guy? That s**t don't sit. And then props to her. She was like, 'Well, that means I'm handsome.' Nah, baby, you're supposed to be beautiful, pretty, sexy. Men are handsome, you know? Don't get her thinking she handsome, Blueface. I'm handsome. She's the female, beautiful, you know? Man traits should not be there."