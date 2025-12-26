King Harris Responds To Blueface Saying He Looks Like His Girlfriend

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 753 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
King Harris Responds Blueface Looks Like His Girlfriend Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: King Harris backstage during Young Thug &amp; Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Blueface's mockery of T.I.'s son King Harris comes after the girlfriend in question, Nevaeh Akira, said she doesn't care if Blueface cheats.

Blueface is still dealing with a lot of romantic drama, but this time around, it actually doesn't have anything to do with his partners themselves. Rather, he thinks that one of his girlfriends, Nevaeh Akira, looks just like T.I.'s son, King Harris.

"King Harris you look like my b***h bro get over it [crying-laughing emoji]," the California rapper wrote on Twitter, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "There's nothing manly about you lil bro please don't make it weird." He and Nevaeh doubled down in a livestream clip caught by Livebitez on IG.

"Y'all keep saying my b***h looks like King Harris, right?" Blue said with Akira right next to him. "Baby, you kind of do a little bit. Just a little bit, though. Like a better version... Baby, you look like him a little bit." Nevaeh laughed and teased him, seemingly taking it all in stride.

"I'm lost for words right now," Harris responded in a social media video. "I just seen a video. And I don't know how to feel. I just seen a video where Blueface said his girl looks like me. First of all, I don't look like no female ever. Second of all, why the hell would you say that, brother? Now I'm under the impression that you think your girl looks like me. I don't like that s**t."

Read More: Video Footage From King Harris' 2024 Arrest Surfaces

Blueface's New Girlfriend

"But real s**t, as a player, though, why would you say your girl looks like another man?" King Harris said in some more videos. "That's weird, bro. I get the joke, but I would've never said no s**t like that. I seen the comments section, like, 'I know King tight.' I'm less mad, more like weirded out. Why would you say your girl resembles a guy? That s**t don't sit. And then props to her. She was like, 'Well, that means I'm handsome.' Nah, baby, you're supposed to be beautiful, pretty, sexy. Men are handsome, you know? Don't get her thinking she handsome, Blueface. I'm handsome. She's the female, beautiful, you know? Man traits should not be there."

Elsewhere, Nevaeh said she doesn't mind Blueface's cheating, and he thinks he needs three girlfriends. So no matter where you look, there are a lot of salacious debates floating around.

Read More: T.I. Seemingly Responds To Sex Trafficking Allegations Involving Tiny And King Harris

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Relationships Fans Theorize Blueface's New Girlfriend Is Pregnant After She Got His Name Tattooed 1.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.8K
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Blueface Breaks Up Fight Between His Mom & His New Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira 4.0K
Comments 0