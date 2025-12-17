At one point in time, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were known as one of the most viral and problematic couples of their generation. The former pair frequently made headlines for social media beef, cheating scandals, family feuds, and much more. They've since gone their separate ways, and it looks like the mother of one might actually be ready to move on for good. In a new clip shared by No Jumper, she's seen getting her massive portrait tattoo of the "Thotiana" rapper lasered off her face.

Based on her reaction to the process, it was far from pleasant. She broke down in tears almost immediately, and social media users suspect it could be for more reasons than one. "Is she crying because it hurts or she sad he won’t be on her face anymore?," one Twitter/X user wonders. "Well it’s about damn time," another says.

At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly addressed Chrisean's tattoo removal. These days, he's keeping himself occupied with his new boo Nevaeh Akira. He popped out with her shortly after getting released from prison.

Blueface New Girlfriend

Some social media users have even started to suspect that she's pregnant, as recently, she tattooed his name under her chin. News of her tattoo came just a few days after he called both Chrisean and the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, "mid." In the same tweet, he expressed a desire to "get some bad b*tches pregnant asap."

Before debuting his relationship with Nevaeh, he had a brief fling with Hazel-E. He remoed her from his roster in a matter of weeks.