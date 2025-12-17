Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears As She Lasers Off Blueface Tattoo

BY Caroline Fisher 254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Lasers Blueface Tattoo Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
It looks like Chrisean Rock might finally be ready to put her relationship with Blueface behind her for good.

At one point in time, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were known as one of the most viral and problematic couples of their generation. The former pair frequently made headlines for social media beef, cheating scandals, family feuds, and much more. They've since gone their separate ways, and it looks like the mother of one might actually be ready to move on for good. In a new clip shared by No Jumper, she's seen getting her massive portrait tattoo of the "Thotiana" rapper lasered off her face.

Based on her reaction to the process, it was far from pleasant. She broke down in tears almost immediately, and social media users suspect it could be for more reasons than one. "Is she crying because it hurts or she sad he won’t be on her face anymore?," one Twitter/X user wonders. "Well it’s about damn time," another says.

At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly addressed Chrisean's tattoo removal. These days, he's keeping himself occupied with his new boo Nevaeh Akira. He popped out with her shortly after getting released from prison.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Accidentally Punches Chrisean Rock In The Face While Sparring

Blueface New Girlfriend

Some social media users have even started to suspect that she's pregnant, as recently, she tattooed his name under her chin. News of her tattoo came just a few days after he called both Chrisean and the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, "mid." In the same tweet, he expressed a desire to "get some bad b*tches pregnant asap."

Before debuting his relationship with Nevaeh, he had a brief fling with Hazel-E. He remoed her from his roster in a matter of weeks.

Tattoo removal isn't the only unpleasant obstacle Chrisean has had to overcome recently, either. Over the weekend, she was also jumped by a group of women in Compton. Shortly after the incident, Blueface hopped online to claim it happened because she decided to "play with LA gang culture." She denied this, later bragging that her chains were untouched.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Blocked From Seeing Chrisean Jr. Following Compton Brawl

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Blueface Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis "Mid" Gossip News Gossip Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis “Mid,” Wants To Impregnate A Baddie 2.1K
Blueface Karlissa Saffold Will Never Have Sex Gossip News Gossip Blueface Tells His Mother, Karlissa Saffold, They Will Never Have Sex 4.7K
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Relationships Fans Theorize Blueface's New Girlfriend Is Pregnant After She Got His Name Tattooed 328
Chrisean Rock Blueface Argue Tattoos Gossip News Relationships Chrisean Rock Ready To Completely Move On By Removing Blueface’s Tattoo 5.6K
Comments 1