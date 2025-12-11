Blueface Tells His Mother, Karlissa Saffold, They Will Never Have Sex

BY Caroline Fisher 1313 Views
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 02: Blueface backstage at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 2, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Blueface is currently at odds with his mother, Karlissa Saffold, and recently took to X to clear some things up.

It's only been a few weeks since Blueface was released from prison, but already, he's stirring up all kinds of drama. Shortly after getting out, for example, he was spotted getting close to Hazel-E. The two of them later confirmed that they were an item, but that didn't last long. After the "Thotiana" rapper announced that he removed the 45-year-old from the roster, he popped out with another woman named Nevaeh Akira. Unfortunately, that relationship hasn't exactly been smooth sailing either.

Nevaeh recently attended a welcome home party for her new boo, which his mother, Karlissa Saffold, also attended. The night took a shocking turn for the worse when the two women bumped into each other, prompting a fight. Blueface had to step in and break it up, and he later confronted his mother about it.

He told her to act more like a mother and less like a Baddies cast member, even comparing her to his ex, Chrisean Rock. She didn't take kindly to the comparison whatsoever. "I would never ever ever," she told him. "You is a goddamn lie."

Who Is Blueface Dating?

Now, Blueface has taken to Twitter/X with yet another message for his mother. In it, he essentially tells her to stop trying to dictate who he is and isn't romantically involved with, and accuses her of being jealous. "Mom we could never have sex I’m not into that please stop being so invested in the women I’m laying down with," he wrote. "It’s kinda weird like you jealous or some we can never lay down together you not my type !"

At the time of writing, Saffold has not publicly responded to the tweet. This isn't the only shade he's thrown on social media lately, however. Earlier this week, he also dissed two of his exes, Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis.

"Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap," he tweeted. They've not responded either.

