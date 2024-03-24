Blueface's Mother Reveals Why They're No Longer On Speaking Terms

Blueface and Karlissa Saffold are back at it.

BYCaroline Fisher
2019 Rolling Loud New York

Blueface and his mother, Karlissa Saffold, have had their fair share of differences in the past. The two of them have traded various public jabs at one another, but as of late, it appeared as though they were back on good terms. Unfortunately, however, Karlissa Saffold recently took to Instagram to reveal that the two of them aren't even speaking right now.

On her Instagram Story, Saffold shared a screenshot of some texts she exchanged with someone who urged her to apologize to the mother of Blueface's first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. According to her, Jaidyn threw shade her way first, so she's not interested in making amends.

Read More: Blueface's Dad Using Chrisean Rock For Clout, His Mother Karlissa Saffold Thinks

Karlissa Saffold Refuses To Apologize To Jaidyn Alexis

"We don't speak because he ain't know why I was talking sh*t to Jay and then wanted me to apologize," she wrote. "I never told him what she said until he started acting funny and I still didn't apologize." She went on to share a clip from Blueface's 2022 interview with Bootleg Kev, in which he says that he enjoys spending time at his restaurant as it makes him feel "like a kid again."

In her caption, Saffold argued that if he had a bad childhood, he wouldn't think back to it fondly. "He said he love the environment and feels like a kid again. Suck my D," she wrote. "He ain’t never going to say that about none of these people or this bullsh*t. Now please leave me alone."

Karlissa Saffold Shares Clip Of Blueface Discussing His Childhood

What do you think of Blueface no longer being on speaking terms with his mother, Karlissa Saffold? Are you surprised? What about her refusing to apologize to Jaidyn Alexis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Addresses Domestic Assault Allegations, Says He Never Planned To Get Serious With Chrisean Rock Or Jaidyn Alexis

[Via]

Caroline Fisher
