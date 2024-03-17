Blueface's Mom Addresses Domestic Assault Allegations, Says He Never Planned To Get Serious With Chrisean Rock Or Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold recently spoke on his volatile relationships with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock, his alleged and documented domestic abuse as dealer and receiver, and his supposedly non-committed intentions with these partners. "John not about to put his hands on no female, on no woman, unless you hit him to the point where he have to," she began on Instagram Live. "We all watched that, y'all gon' play dumb 'til kingdom come. That we watched Rock damn near beat his a** on the street corner before he returned fire. We gon' find out, we gon' find out.

"'Cause John got some females he done dealt with for a long time that ain't never put their hands on him, and he ain't never put his hands on them," Karlissa Saffold continued concerning Blueface. "You got some women out here that love the man more than they love themselves. They'll just swing on a man until he have to defend himself. Why would you do that? He ain't tell not one of y'all he wanted to be with y'all.

Blueface's Mom Speaks On His Relationships & Domestic Abuse: Watch

"If we go Google right now, did John say he wanted to be with Chrisean, it's gon' pop up from day one that he said no," Blueface's mother claimed. "It's gon' pop up that he told Jaidyn, 'I'm not ready to be serious.' Ever since he was 16 years old. 'I like you a lot, but I'm not ready to be serious.' So when a man tell y'all that, when a man tell y'all that, take that with a grain of salt! He don't like you like that, he not ready for that. He may not be ready for that.

"Hell, his daddy ain't even ready for that," she concluded. "My husband said he wasn't ready. He knew he wasn't ready 'til he was almost 40. Some men just ain't ready! That's what it is. You have to respect that. You can't beat him up to do it, you can't punch him to do it, you can't get mad at him to do it, you can't make no man be ready until he ready." For more news and the latest updates on the world around and adjacent to Blueface, stay posted on HNHH.

