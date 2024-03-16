Blueface's Jail Fight Leaves Jaidyn Alexis Unbothered, She Debuts Huge "Barbie" Tattoo

Since Blueface turned himself in for an alleged parole violation in January, his family members and fans alike have called for his release, though Jaidyn Alexis has kept her lips mostly sealed. While the rapper's mother Karlissa Saffold, Chrisean Rock, and more can't stop posting about how much they miss him, the MILF Music mainstay continues to focus on herself.

This remains true even after reports that Blueface was involved in an altercation behind bars were confirmed by Wack 100 this week. The "Thotiana" performer's manager took to social media to clear things up, claiming that while Blueface did get into a "scuffle," he's completely fine. Regardless, the news sparked concern among his supporters, and especially his mother.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Trends For Showing Blueface Tattoo & Serving Body In A Sheer Dress: Video

Jaidyn Alexis Flexes Her New Ink

Wack made it apparent that there's no need to worry, stating that he's got "eyes" on the hitmaker and that he knows how to fight. Either way, Jaidyn doesn't seem to be letting the revelation get her down, as she recently hopped on Instagram to show off some new ink. In a clip shared on her Story earlier today, the mom of two showcases a large "Barbie" tattoo on her forearm. The fun piece appears to be a tribute to her most successful song yet by the same name. It's not the only tattoo Jaidyn's debuted recently, however.

At the beginning of this month, she and a friend were chatting with followers on Instagram Live when the "Stewie" MC revealed a tattoo of Blueface's name on her backside. In addition to Jaidyn, Chrisean Rock also has a tattoo tribute to Blueface on her cheek. Bonnie Lashay, the artist's self-proclaimed "side chick," even has his mugshot permanently etched on her behind. What do you think of Jaidyn Alexis' new "Barbie" tattoo? What about her reaction, or lack thereof, to Blueface fight behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface's Alleged Baby Mama Pulls Up On Jaidyn Alexis

[Via]