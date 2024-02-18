Blueface's Alleged Baby Mama Pulls Up On Jaidyn Alexis

Bonnie LaShay's exact relationship with the California rapper is unknown, but she still wants all the smoke with his other partners.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Blueface's romantic life was already a firestorm, but now that there's an alleged third baby mama in the mix, things might be wilder than ever. Moreover, a rapper and social media star named Bonnie Lashay claimed to be a partner of his who is carrying his fourth child. Of course, she wants to make her bond with the California MC clear, and to also have it compete with that of his other past flames: Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. As such, Lashay took to Instagram on Sunday (February 18) to post her time at a club that Alexis was at in order to confront her, but it doesn't look like anything actually went down.

Just like Chrisean and Jaidyn, Bonnie Lashay is also a strong advocate for Blueface's freedom after his arrest for parole violations. However, she decided to express this in a really bizarre way by having her son say how much he "misses Daddy Blue." Not only is the 27-year-old not this child's biological father, but the extent of his relationship with Lashay is questionable. We don't know how he really feels about all of this, but one thing's for sure: this is definitely going to be more of a headache if Rock and Alexis have anything to say about it.

Bonnie Lashay Pulls Up On Jaidyn Alexis Amid Blueface Claims

Still, they might have enough on their plate with each other right now, as fans debate on who is more in Blueface's good graces. For example, Chrisean Rock got a lot of fan criticism for continuing to support and express love for him despite all of the toxic and volatile things that he put her through. They have similar thoughts for Jaidyn Alexis, but with more history and kids on the table, some fans have more empathy. These very same users trolled Rock when Jaidyn went to visit the "Thotiana" artist in prison, as they are still "competing" with one another for his heart.

Meanwhile, there's other baby mama drama in his life that has nothing to do with his own relationships. The mother of Soulja Boy's child apparently served Blue with a defamation lawsuit ahead of his arrest. Whether this will be something still on the table when he leaves jail remains to be seen. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and his many partners.

