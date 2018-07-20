san diego
- Pop CultureBlueface's Alleged Baby Mama Pulls Up On Jaidyn AlexisBonnie LaShay's exact relationship with the California rapper is unknown, but she still wants all the smoke with his other partners.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Previews New Track In San DiegoDoes the Florida rapper have new music on the way?By Ben Mock
- MusicBoosie Reportedly Arrested In San Diego On Gun ChargesThe Baton Rouge rapper might be in some trouble in another state.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAlo Bandz Death: Two Teens Arrested For San Diego Rapper's PassingA 19-year-old and 14-year-old were taken in by San Diego police for a shooting that took the rising San Diego MC's life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsRob $tone & Dom Kennedy Pay Homage To California On "No Handshakes"It's all-Cali everything on "No Handshakes" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicSan Diego Rapper OG YD Shot & Killed While DrivingThe rapper lost his life after becoming a victim of gun violence. By Madusa S.
- LifeAlicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Drop $20 Million On Gorgeous San Diego HomeLiving goodBy Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Star Trek Picard" Unveils Trailer: "TNG" Regulars Data & Riker Mark Their Return"Star Trek Picard" looks to be more canon-friendly than "Discovery," but with far less CGI magic.By Devin Ch
- MusicMadlib Plays Unreleased Mac Miller Songs During San Diego Show"Maclib" unearthed in San Diego, California.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingNikki Bella's Moving Out Of John Cena's Home But Says She Still Loves HimNikki Bella is comfortably sitting on the fence. By Chantilly Post
- WrestlingNikki Bella Moving Out Of John Cena's Home: ReportThis situation has been one hell of a rollercoaster ride.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Season 9 Trailer Pretells Death & AdversityCheck out the changing demographics of "The Walking Dead" Season 9. By Devin Ch