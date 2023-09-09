Kodak Black Previews New Track In San Diego

Fans get ready - there's a new Kodak Black track on the way. The Florida rapper was performing in San Diego and treated the audience to a preview of a brand-new song. No word on what the song is called or when it's dropping but the clips posted online tease a heavy beat and some classic Kodak flows. So far this year, Kodak has dropped seven singles. Two of them, "King Snipe" and "Angel Pt. 1", both charted on the Billboard Hot 100. "King Snipe", which featured Gucci Mane, peaked at #100 and "Angel Pt. 1", which was from the Fast X soundtrack, peaked at #65. Furthermore, "Hvn on Earth" featuring Lil Tecca, hit #19 on the Bubbling Under 100.

Kodak Black Celebrates Football Season

However, Black has also been making headlines back in his home state of Florida. Last weekend, the 26-year-old ran out with the FAU Owls, waving to the crowd with gusto ahead of the Owls' season opener against FCS school Monmouth. Black was born and raised in Pompano Beach, which lies about eight miles south of FAU's stadium in Boca Raton. Black remained on the sideline to watch FAU score a strong victory over the CAA side. FAU took the game 42-20 thanks to a handful of big performances. QB Casey Thompson threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, RB Larry McCammon added 125 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Elsewhere, WR Tony Johnson was Thompson's primary target through the air, putting up 91 yards and two touchdowns. That included a magnificent 72-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

FAU will look to continue their momentum against Ohio next week. The Bobcats are 1-1 after a loss to San Jose State and a win against Long Island. However, the rest of September will prove fairly challenging for the Owls. After Ohio, they travel to Death Valley to face #9 Clemson. After that, they have another road game against Illinois. Given their place in the AAC, FAU may have to face another ranked team in Tulane later in the season. But for now, the Owls and Kodak Black can enjoy a very strong start to their season.

