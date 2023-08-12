Kodak Black Learns How To Make Pizza

It was reported earlier this weeks that Kodak Black is on vacation in Italy. With that being said, his lawyers are currently battling it out in court for the rapper, who’s facing drug charges. Despite the legal drama back at home, Kodak seems to be enjoying himself on the getaway. This is showcased in a recently-surfaced clip of him trying his hand at Italian cuisine. In the clip, he appears to be joined by a couple of Italian chefs, who guide him along in the process of making a pizza.

He’s seen giving the Italian language his best shot, and even putting a silver chain around the neck of one of the chefs. They move through each step, from kneading the dough to removing the pizza from the oven, allowing Kodak to do the honor of cutting into it. The trio appears to be in great spirits, chatting, laughing, and even hugging it out and thanking each other at the end.

Kodak Black’s Italian Getaway

Some have been criticizing Kodak Black for living it up in Italy amid his legal battle. Others, however, are just happy to see him doing well. Earlier this month, it was reported that the artist had checked into a hospital on a stretcher. This sparked a lot of concern among fans, for obvious reasons. An alleged clip of him being rolled in hit the internet, and he wasn’t looking too good. It’s unclear what exactly the 26-year-old could have been hospitalized for, however, some speculate that it involved substance use.

He’s also been making headlines for his recent collab with 6ix9ine and Yailin la Mas Viral, “Shaka Laka.” He got some pushback for the project, as 6ix9ine has been famously labeled a “snitch.” Boosie Badazz perpetually roasted the rapper, even go so far as to claim he has “no morals” and “no principles.” Boosie’s notorious for going in on alleged “rats,” so it’s no surprise that he had a strong opinion.

