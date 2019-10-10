Before he released "Ran$om," Lil Tecca was just a 16-year-old kid from New York City chasing his dream of becoming a world-class rapper. His look is unlike anybody that has come up in recent years. Tecca sports goofy glasses and braces on his teeth, truly morphing into a superstar overnight. Of course, a lot of work went into the development of Tecca's style. Signed to Republic Records, the rapper is now eyeing his spot at the top of New York's loaded rap hierarchy.

Grabbing a co-sign from Juice WRLD on the official remix to "Ran$om" and working with A Boogie wit da Hoodie in the studio, Lil Tecca is setting himself up to have an outstanding career in the music industry. His debut project We Love You Tecca was an instant success, allowing the rapper to surpass Post Malone and 21 Savage's previous SoundCloud record for the longest-reigning No. 1 single on the platform. A promising young talent, Lil Tecca is somebody to keep an eye on.

Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images