Lil Tecca Has Plenty Hits Of "DOPAMINE" On His Latest Album

Lil Tecca has been steadily evolving as an artist since bursting onto the scene with "Ransom" in 2019. Creating that hit at just 17 helped him progress pretty quickly as he's been able to replicate that catchy songwriting and production on every project since that debut. But the latter skill has made him more than just a singles artist.
The Queens, New York native has become quite the curator, with his last couple of albums, TEC and PLAN A, showcasing that. But his latest tape, DOPAMINE, feels like a culmination of all of that experience he's gained. This sounds like his most expensive project to date with trippy synths, recognizable samples, and resonant bass and 808s.
Overall, the 17-tracks, which are all roughly two minutes and change, do feel like satisfying hits of dopamine (pun intended). Lil Tecca's melody game is point too, making for a lot of these tracks to be highly accessible.
The project kicks off with its two singles, "Dark Thoughts" and "OWA OWA," two songs that are already taking over playlists and the summertime. The album doesn't really falter all that much; however, we won't be surprised if some listeners don't like the pop-centric detours on "Favorite Lie" and "Hollywood."
Speaking off going left, DOPAMINE closes with Lil Tecca venturing into Ken Carson's dark and twisted world of rage on "Tic Tac Toe."
Overall, though, this latest body of work from the 22-year-old is fun and easy to digest and one that should be on your list of ones to check out for these warmer months.
Lil Tecca DOPAMINE
DOPAMINE Tracklist:
- Dark Thoughts
- OWA OWA
- Half The Plot
- The Truth
- Favorite Lie
- Hollywood
- X Factor
- Don't Rush
- Boys Don't Cry
- Sure Of It
- LYK
- On Your Own
- One Night
- Irish Goodbye
- Wake Up
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- Tic Tac Toe (with Ken Carson)