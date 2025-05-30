Lil Tecca Revives The Radio Star In Potential Song Of The Summer "Owa Owa"

"Owa Owa" stands as a reflection of Lil Tecca's artistic growth and his ability to articulate the nuances of his experiences.

Lil Tecca's latest single takes us back to the 80s with the catchy Buggles sample. On "Owa Owa," Tecca's uses his melodic tone and slick talking bars to intoxicate his leading lady for a new filled with passion.

The production samples, the nostalgic 80s pop from the hit song "TV Killed The Radio Star." The track delivers a lot of history as it was the first song played with the launch of the music channel MTV.

In the lyrics, Lil Tecca charms his lady with his story and self-confidence. Injecting his upbringing and years of working on music, which paid off as he is one of the brightest new star's in today's hip-hop. He highlights the dichotomy between his humble beginnings and his current status in the music industry.

"Owa Owa" has received heavy praise from fans. Many describing it as the "Song of the Summer." "Summer is saved," commented a fan on YouTube with fire emojis.

For Tecca, the new track serves as both a testament to his resilience and a reminder of the importance of authenticity. Fans have resonated with the song's candidness, often citing its relatability and the insight it provides into Tecca's mindset.

The latest release from Tecca's upcoming album cements it's a must-hear. "This album gon' be crazy," commented a YouTube user. "He warning us reminding us about his new album by posting another song."

DOPAMINE, Tecca's forthcoming album, will be his best album yet.

"Owa Owa" - Lil Tecca

Quotable Lyrics

Don't gotta go when you on one
Leather seats all in this truck
I ain't came in a coupe, yeah, my legs a lil' taller
Bad Romance, shawty like Lady Gaga
She want a pop star, rock star

