Lil Tecca may have just penned one of the best tracks for when you're in that feel-good mood this summer. It's called "Half The Plot" and it's one of 17 new songs from the Queens, New York rapper's fifth studio album, DOPAMINE. He dropped it this past Friday, June 13, via Republic Records and UMG.
The song's chorus really sets the tone perfectly for the impending verses as Lil Tecca raps with this breezy, nonchalant attitude. He focuses on his wins but doesn't hide the issues that come with the fame and fortune he's worked hard for.
But even though his life comes with its fair share of obstacles, he's putting them on do not disturb here. "It been a minute, my mind gone / DND straight to the dial tone / Get so fried, I can't tell if I'm high or low / We gettin' straight to them bands, lil' n****."
It's sure to be one of the many hits off of DOPAMINE, which already has two certified bangers. Those would be the lead singles "OWA OWA" and "Dark Thoughts" which kick off the album.
But outside of being a great stand-alone record, it also gets bonus points for having one of the smoothest transitions/outros. It's wavy and leads seamlessly into another smash in "The Truth." Check out "Half The Plot" with the visual below.
Lil Tecca "Half The Plot"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'ma do what I want, f*ck an option
Baby, you do what you want when you poppin'
Don't be a problem in my life, you solve it
Could be in hell, I'ma act like it's nothin'
I had to slow down, I ain't livin' for nothin'
No sound when you walk in the function