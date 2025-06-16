News
half the plot
Songs
Lil Tecca Gives You "Half The Plot" About His Life On Summertime Banger
Lil Tecca has made another necessary album to bump for this summer and for the ones ahead and "Half The Plot" helps a lot in that regard.
By
Zachary Horvath
19 mins ago
