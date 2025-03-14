Lil Tecca Delivers Catchy, Pharrell-Sampling Single "Dark Thoughts"

Since bursting onto the scene with his viral hit "Ransom" when he was just 16 years old, Lil Tecca has been quietly developing his artistry, though he is yet to find another viral hit. Now 22, he's showing exactly why growing up is important. Tecca's latest single, "Dark Thoughts," may very well be the best track of his career. The track also doubles as the lead single to his next album Dopamine, the follow-up to 2024's well-received Plan A. It is a very upbeat track, even though its lyrical content is the opposite of the soundscape. It is not a new a stylistic choice, but it works to surprisingly great effect on the track.

"Dark Thoughts" samples Pharrell and Jay-Z's classic song "Frontin'," opening with a four-count start that immediately calls back to Pharrell's 2000s productions. The Lucas Scharff-produced beat is party ready, and Lil Tecca's delivery adds to the track as well. Lil Tecca tells the girl he's singing to to not be afraid of expressing her "dark thoughts," saying that he'll be "messed up" for her. The lone verse on the track is short, at only eight bars. The high point is the chorus. The vocal delivery is infectious, even if you don't necessarily remember the lyrics. "Dark Thoughts" is a very fun track that shows some of Lil Tecca's growth into a still young, but more capable, songmaker. Give the new track a listen below.

Lil Tecca - "Dark Thoughts"

