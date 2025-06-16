Lil Tecca Achieves A New Career High With Spotify Debut For New Album "DOPAMINE"

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Lil Tecca, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Lil Tecca's new album "DOPAMINE" has a lot of variety across its 17 tracks, which is perfect for the summer season.

Lil Tecca has been solidly in the game for about six years now ever since "Ransom" propelled him into next-up status. Some folks may be surprised by this, but it feels like he's been consistently in form for that entire time, even when others in his lane got more of the spotlight. But the 22-year-old proved once again with his new album DOPAMINE that persistence is key.

A lot of fans are loving the 17-track effort, with a sole Ken Carson feature and everything else bolstered by Tecca's sharp artistry. In fact, according to Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, DOPAMINE is the biggest Spotify album debut of his career so far. It reportedly launched with 17.8 million streams in total, which reportedly outperforms recent Spotify album debuts from Lil Wayne, the aforementioned Ken, Don Toliver, and more.

Lil Tecca dropped less than a year ago, so to see him keep up with this quantity and quality is truly impressive. Hopefully this means there's even more greatness to come. Whether it's in six months or six years, he's earned fans' trust.

Lil Tecca New Album

In Lil Tecca's interview with HotNewHipHop last year, he told us about how he collaborated with Ken Carson for his 2023 album TEC. "We have so many songs, that was just really one of the songs that ended up on my s**t," he explained. "We linked up because I hit him up in like 2021, or whatever the year was, and we done made hella songs since then." Clearly, "Tic Tac Toe" off of the new album DOPAMINE is a product of that long-standing artistic chemistry.

If you are one of those people who may have doubted the Queens native in recent years, these Spotify numbers show you might be missing something. But most importantly, DOPAMINE has really resonated with fans and pleasantly surprised anyone quick to dismiss.

We'll see how this new album ages alongside the rest of the Lil Tecca catalog, whether for its catchiness or its sonic approaches. There was a lot of variety on this recent tracklist, and we hope it's something he continues to develop.

