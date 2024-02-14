Lil Tecca Discusses His Knack For Hook-Writing, Working With Kodak Black, & Growing Up In The Public Eye

Lil Tecca burst onto the scene when he was just 16 years old. His song "Ransom" was a viral hit that ultimately thrust him into superstardom. At the time, numerous artists were experiencing the pitfalls of becoming famous too fast. Overall, a lot of artists came and went within the blink of an eye. However, Tecca was one of the few from his era to keep it pushing. Despite a viral debut single, Tecca was able to build a fanbase organically, and to this day, he still can go platinum.

Back in the summer of 2023, Tecca dropped off a snippet to the track "500 lbs." Subsequently, his fans did the rest and made it a viral trend on social media. This generated hype for the single, and it even led to the announcement of his new album TEC. The album was an immediate hit with fans, and now, he is about to embark on the HVN ON EARTH tour, which begins today in Dallas. SoFaygo, Tana, and Chow Lee are coming along for the ride, and it going to be an incredible time.

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 26: Lil Tecca performs at Astra Kulturhaus on October 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

This past week, we got to speak with Lil Tecca about his upcoming tour and just how excited he is to go out and connect with his fans. After all of these years, Tecca has learned to love touring, because of just how close it brings him to his supporters. Not to mention, his new album is filled with bangers that he will now get to perform live for the first time. We also got to talk about his work with BNYX, Kodak Black, and even Ken Carson.

Lastly, we also got to get inside of the mind of Tecca, who has become a mentor for younger artists despite his young age. He grew up in the public eye, and it has given him insight into how the world works. You won't want to miss what he has to say.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity

Coming into your album TEC, what were you looking to accomplish or maybe even prove?

I was trying to accomplish a more mature project. I was definitely trying to push myself forward that I have before and take certain risks. Talking about certain topics that I haven't before, and just like, actually lay out a story instead of laying out a bunch of songs.

Right away you kicked off the rollout with the “500 lbs” snippet which was going viral on social media, how important are snippets in generating hype for your work?

I think it's very cool. But I don't really have much of a big part to play when it comes to viral stuff. It's really just my fans. And it's really just the people that actually support me that's willing to make these videos and willing to drop, like whatever they got to do to tell everyone this is the next big song or whatever it is that they do. You know, yeah, I definitely think it's a great benefit. But I don't have much of a part to play as my fans.

Do you feel like there is pressure to deliver when a song does go viral before you release it?

No, not really, because I have like a common understanding with my supporters. And it's like, magic, when you go to a restaurant, and you have a favorite steak that you order, you order that steak, you know what it's gonna taste like, you know that seasoning, and you know, the vibe. So when I dropped the snippet that I know that they like, I know, they're gonna like the whole thing, because it's been this common understanding going on for so long.

A large part of the virality of that song is just how catchy the hook is. Your whole career you have been an extremely consistent hook writer. Everything you put out stays stuck in your ear. What is your approach to writing hook and how do you keep your batting average so high?

I'm into melody more than I'm into lyrics. So my approach to songwriting isn't even writing the songs, it's writing a melody. How can I write a melody that's going to stick into your head that it doesn't matter what I say, on top of this melody? The words are just kind of like the part of the building blocks to the whole platform, but the platform has the ability.

The beats on this album are on another level. I know you got to work with BNYX. What do you think makes him a special producer?

I think he knows what he's good at. And he doubles down on it every time and then when he's like, okay, they done heard what I'm good at, he triples down on that. And he also incorporates new things that he hasn't done before that makes his beats fresh. So it's very easy for someone like him to stand out.

How do you go about choosing beats?

It's really a feeling when I hear the beat and say okay, what do I feel when I hear this beat? Like, do I have to hop on this like, is it leaving me no choice but to make a song with this beat? What I'm saying is if I feel like if there is a better option, I choose the better option, but it's really just like a feeling thing.

Speaking on one of your BNYX collabs, HVN ON EARTH, you got to work with Kodak Black, explain what that process was like.

Well, back to the beat, I made the beat to that song. So it was kind of just like a let me cook up real quick. BNYX sent me the melody and I just did some drums on it. And then when I made the song, I knew it was fire, because it was a song that I had written in my notes for a few days before I even recorded it. And then it kind of sounded incomplete when I made my version of it, so I'm like, Okay, let's get someone to put on there. And Kodak was there.



You also got to work with Ken Carson. A very different artist. How did you two link up for that one?

We have so many songs, that was just really one of the songs that ended up on my shit. We linked up because I hit him up in like 2021, or whatever the year was, and we done made hella songs since then.

Compared to other projects, how have you changed the way you approach the creative process?

It's, it's almost the instinct thing. At this point, I've made so many songs, and I've tried so many different things that it's like, I can almost choose how I want to create music, I can either simulate the process, and just listen to how it comes back after, like, I wasn't even there when I made it. Or I can sit down, take my phone and write it down. But the process itself is always instinct. It's not a process you can really articulate unless there actually is a step-by-step guide on how someone writes their music, but for me I just don't get in the way of the creation. Because I feel like all songs that I've ever made are just kind of like, set through me know, I'm just the delivery person of the song.

500 lbs just went platinum. What does that mean to you to still be getting accolades and support from your fans?

It means the world bro, like I wouldn't be anything without my fans. Like, that's, that's just the truth of it. So to see that, like, they're happy with the work that I've been working on. It's a very good feeling, because I work very hard on it.

That brings me to my next question which is a lot of artists come and go. When you’re young, you can come in with a viral track and then all of a sudden, you fade into obscurity. But you’ve been able to remain consistent and your fans love you. What has been the key to success for you?

Just my fans, like all artists, we're all out here working. We're all making music. We're all trying to contribute to our vision, but it's just my fans that actually allow me to do what I do and call it successful. Like in in my world, the people that show up for you, that's your points. Like, like in basketball, the amount of times you score on the field, that's your points. In my field, the amount of people that will show for you, that's how much you score. So my fans they really just, they show up for me. They're like, we're going to make sure you win. And when I win, my fans win and when my fans win, I will.

You're about to embark on the HVN On Earth Tour. How excited are you to see your fans and connect with them?

That's the best part of the tour. It's not even, it's not even to get to see all these places that I wouldn't see without music. It is to get to see my fans. Because we're all people at the end of the day, and we all go through what we go through no matter who you are. But when I'm in front of that crowd, and I'm actually seeing the impact that I've made in real-time, none of that shit matters.

How do you feel as though you’ve developed as a performer over these last few years?

I think I've actually fell in love with performing just from it being such an essential part of my industry. If you want to be fine, you better like this. And you better get good at it. So just practice and actually treat the stage like the studio and actually like feeling at home when I'm there. And especially it makes it way easier when the fans know your songs and they're jumping and giving you that energy.

What has been the scariest part about touring for you?

Literally just the act of performing because I've never even done a talent show. And I've never even been to a show. My first ever concert I've ever been to was my own. So I've had no kind of background knowledge on what the experience would be like, such as going on tour and knowing that I'm going to be around the whole US where everybody feels different about songs like okay, but I got to just lock in.

Throughout your time touring in the past, what has been your craziest touring experience?

I don't know about craziest tour experience. But one thing I always wanted to do was go to Japan and music brought me to Japan, specifically a tour. So that's probably like, the craziest thing that's, that's happened to me.

You will be touring with SoFaygo, Tana, and Chow Lee, what made you want to bring those three artists along?

They're fired. And I think that the crowd actually would understand that type of music the same way they understand one. So it's like, why not bring some people that could you know, people that might not know who they are could could hear their music. And it actually makes sense. It's not like I'm bringing in a boom bap rapper on stage where they're in front of a bunch of people that won't like their music, you know, I'm trying to put people in front of people that will like it. So it's like a good experience for everybody. And I like their music, too. So that's why they're there for real.

When you came onto the scene you were a teenager, what have you learned the most in the last four years?

Do what I say I'm going to do? On time.

Younger artists look up to you as someone with experience in the music world. Do you find there is pressure to be an influence or a role model, especially when you’re still relatively so young?

No, I don't feel no pressure to be like a role model to anyone that wants to follow my steps, because you can follow my steps from the beginning. Like, there's no hidden history with me. So you can see my mistakes that I've made. And you can see the things that went right for me, there's a step-by-step guide on how I done glowed up. So if you want to follow me, how can you not when you work for me? So I lead nobody down the wrong path. If you follow me, you're gonna win.

You dropped an album just five months ago. Are you already planning your next release?

My next album already almost done.

When all is said and done, what do you want fans to take away from your career?

That I'm deadass just a young n**** that likes music and somehow ended up here. And if you like something, you can end up somewhere with it. Because I'm the proof of it. And I knew nobody in this damn music industry. I'm the person to know now. So just go crazy.